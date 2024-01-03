Denmark gives Additional Support for De-Mining in Iraq

2024-01-03 05:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

The Government of Denmark Provides Additional Contribution to UNMAS in Support of the Mine Action Sector in Iraq The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) in Iraq welcomes an additional contribution of DKK 22,000,000 (approximately USD 3,168,659) from the Government of Denmark, which will contribute to support the Government of Iraq (GoI) to protect civilians […]

