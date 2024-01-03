2024-01-03 05:30:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

From Rudaw. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Protesters block Sulaimani-Erbil road over electricity shortages The residents of over a dozen villages in the Khalakan area blocked cargo trucks' access to the main Sulaimani-Erbil highway on Tuesday, decrying the amount of subsidized […]

The post Electricity Shortages: Protesters Block Sulaimani-Erbil Road first appeared on Iraq Business News.