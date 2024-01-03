Basra crudes' prices drop on Wednesday
2024-01-03 10:15:07 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / The prices of both heavy and intermediate Basra crude oil declined on Wednesday, despite the rise in global oil prices.
The heavy Basra crude oil prices dropped by 12 cents to reach $73.85, while the prices of intermediate Basra crude oil decreased by 12 cents to $76.44.
Global oil prices surged amidst ongoing concerns regarding shipping disruptions in the Red Sea and escalating tensions in the Middle East.