عربي | كوردى


Israeli plane targets Assad forces in Syria's Hasaka

Israeli plane targets Assad forces in Syria's Hasaka
2019/08/01 | 00:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

An Israeli plane targeted

a position of Assad's regime forces and their militias in the 54th Regiment

in the Rashdiyyeh area in Hasaka province, which is controlled mostly by

Syria Democratic Forces, the Syrian Observatory for

Human Rights reported on Wednesday.The strike was probably launched

by an Israeli aircraft, SOHR further said.



A number of forces and militants,

loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, were killed while others

were injured in the strike.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW