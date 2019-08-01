Israeli plane targets Assad forces in Syria's Hasaka

2019/08/01 | 00:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An Israeli plane targeted
a position of Assad's regime forces and their militias in the 54th Regiment
in the Rashdiyyeh area in Hasaka province, which is controlled mostly by
Syria Democratic Forces, the Syrian Observatory for
Human Rights reported on Wednesday.The strike was probably launched
by an Israeli aircraft, SOHR further said.
A number of forces and militants,
loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, were killed while others
were injured in the strike.
