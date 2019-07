Israeli plane targets Assad forces in Syria's Hasaka

2019/08/01 | 00:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-An Israeli plane targeteda position of Assad's regime forces and their militias in the 54th Regimentin the Rashdiyyeh area in Hasaka province, which is controlled mostly bySyria Democratic Forces, the Syrian Observatory forHuman Rights reported on Wednesday.The strike was probably launchedby an Israeli aircraft, SOHR further said.A number of forces and militants,loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime, were killed while otherswere injured in the strike.