Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Gold prices decline in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Gold prices decline in Baghdad, rise in Erbil

Gold prices decline in Baghdad rise in Erbil
Gold prices decline in Baghdad, rise in Erbil
2024-01-03 12:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices witnessed a decline in the local markets of the capital city, Baghdad, while experiencing an increase in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Wednesday, January 3, 2023.

According to a correspondent from Shafaq News Agency, the wholesale gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahar Street recorded a selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 439,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 435,000 dinars.

Our correspondent pointed out that the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was registered at 409,000 dinars, while the purchase price stood at 405,000 dinars.

Concerning the gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 440,000 and 450,000 dinars, while the selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 410,000 and 420,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price per mithqal of 24-carat gold was at 515,000 dinars, 21-carat at 455,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 395,000 dinars.

One mithqal equals five grams of gold.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links