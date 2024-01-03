Iraq's oil revenues decline by 3% in December

2024-01-03 13:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraq's oil revenues decreased by 3% on a monthly basis, reaching $8.316 billion in the last month of December.

According to data and statistics released by the Ministry of Oil, the total oil revenues for last December dropped by $196 million, accounting for a 3% decrease compared to November, where revenues amounted to $8.512 billion.

The total oil revenues from Basra oil exports through the southern ports increased by 1.63% on a monthly basis, reaching $8.288 billion compared to November, where revenues stood at $8.425 billion.