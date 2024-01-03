Iraq aims to achieve production rate of 6 million oil barrels per day
Shafaq News / Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister, Hayyan Abdulghani, affirmed on Wednesday that the ministry is focused on bolstering ongoing projects to increase oil production, aiming to meet the requirements of the five-year plan and achieve a production rate of 6 million barrels per day.
During his address while chairing the ministry's leadership meeting, he emphasized plans to achieve significant progress in the refining sector, aiming for self-sufficiency and cessation of oil imports. He highlighted the forthcoming period to witness the completion of several promising projects that align with their objectives.
The Minister added, "We have succeeded in enhancing associated gas investment projects, experiencing an increase in the volumes of invested gas from oil fields. This year will witness the addition of 200 million cubic feet from the invested fields within the Gas Basra Company's scope, in addition to promising increases from the fields of Maysan and Dhi Qar oil companies."