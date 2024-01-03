Iraq aims to achieve production rate of 6 million oil barrels per day

2024-01-03 14:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister, Hayyan Abdulghani, affirmed on Wednesday that the ministry is focused on bolstering ongoing projects to increase oil production, aiming to meet the requirements of the five-year plan and achieve a production rate of 6 million barrels per day.

During his address while chairing the ministry's leadership meeting, he emphasized plans to achieve significant progress in the refining sector, aiming for self-sufficiency and cessation of oil imports. He highlighted the forthcoming period to witness the completion of several promising projects that align with their objectives.