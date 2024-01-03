Former Director of Iraqi Airways summoned over financial mismanagement

2024-01-03 14:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Investigation Department within the Authority announced on Wednesday the issuance of an order to summon the former General Manager of the Iraqi Airways Corporation for intentionally causing damage to the funds and interests of the entity where he worked and was associated with due to his job position.

In today's statement, the department indicated that a judge from the integrity investigation court of Al-Rusafa, responsible for examining integrity-related cases, issued a summoning order against the former General Manager of Iraqi Airways Corporation for committing violations in the management file of the aircraft belonging to the company, resulting in financial losses to the public funds.

It was highlighted that these violations included the lack of follow-up on the maintenance of 20 non-operational aircraft and the unresolved issue concerning Airbus and Boeing aircraft, leading to their disappearance.