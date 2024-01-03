KRI urges federal government for serious investigation into drone attacks

2024-01-03 14:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Unions, Associations, Civil Organizations, and Professional Syndicates in the Kurdistan Region (KRI) urged the federal government on Wednesday to remove armed militias from the Iraqi military arena, considering them outside the official defense system, and to launch a "serious" investigation into the drone attacks carried out on the Region.

During a press conference, these entities condemned in a statement those attacks and the political pressures that KRI is facing, holding the federal government fully responsible for what is happening.

The statement indicated that "with the intensification of regional and international conflicts, outbreaks of war, and instability in the Middle East, we, unfortunately, witness enemies of the homeland and Kurdistan targeting us through various political and financial means, even resorting to drone attacks on the airports and headquarters of the Peshmerga."

The statement viewed these attacks as aiming to undermine KRI’s security and stability, denouncing all attempts aimed at this objective.

These entities also emphasized that "to prevent and control these attacks, we call on the Iraqi government to remove these armed militias from the Iraqi military arena and to conduct a serious investigation into these incidents."