Kurdistan chamber of commerce elections to begin today

2024-01-03 16:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A Kurdish source said on Wednesday that the elections for the president and vice presidents of the chambers of commerce in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq will begin today and continue through next week.

The source, who spoke to Shafaq News Agency, said that the elections will begin in the afternoon in the city of Halabja, followed by Sulaymaniyah on Thursday, Duhok on January 7, and Erbil on January 8.