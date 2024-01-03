Iraq’s oil export revenues surpassed $8.3 billion in December

2024-01-03 16:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil confirmed on Wednesday that oil export revenues through December surpassed $8.3 billion. According to row data issued by the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), the total exports of crude oil during December were more than 108.05 million barrels, with revenues exceeding $8.31 billion. SOMO data […]

