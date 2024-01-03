US dollar declines against dinar in Iraqi markets

2024-01-03 17:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the US dollar prices edged lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent, the exchange rate recorded 152,300 Iraqi dinars against 100 dollars.

In local markets in Baghdad, the selling prices reached 153,250 dinars for 100 dollars, and the purchase price decreased to 151,250 dinars.