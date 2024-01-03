Iraq aims to produce 6 million bpd in 5 years

2024-01-03 18:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, confirmed on Wednesday that the ministry is working on projects to increase oil production according to a five-year plan aiming to reach a production rate of six million barrels per day. Abdul-Ghani’s remarks took place during a meeting he chaired to discuss operations with senior […]

