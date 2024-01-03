Iraqi court rejects party dissolution request against Al-Halbousi

2024-01-03 19:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Court of Cassation in Iraq decided to reject a complaint lodged by Iraqi politician Jamal Nasser al-Karbouli and MP Bassem Khashan to dissolve the "Taqaddum" party, led by former Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi.

Based on documents obtained by Shafaq News Agency, the Court approved the continued operation of the Taqaddum Party as none of the reasons outlined in Article 32 of the Parties Law, warranting dissolution, were found to be applicable.

Last November, Former Speaker Al-Halbousi faced legal challenges as prominent figures, including Al-Karbouli and Khashan, filed lawsuits accusing him of corruption. Al-Halbousi, who has been deported, has pledged to appear before the Iraqi judiciary to address the charges and emphasized his commitment to respecting the law.

In response, Al-Halbousi pointed fingers at his political adversaries, alleging corruption, terrorism, and misconduct against them.

He specifically accused Al-Karbouli of facing terrorism and corruption charges in various cases related to his previous positions in the Ministry of Industry, the Iraqi Red Crescent, and the Al-Anbar Governorate.

Moreover, Al-Halbousi highlighted Bassem Khashan's failure to vote on the legislation criminalizing normalization with Israel, contrasting it with the stance of other parties, such as the Taqaddum, which actively contributed to the law's passage.