Iran vows response to Israeli airstrikes in Syria

2019/02/05 | 19:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region — During Syrian FM Walid Muallem’s visit to Tehran on Tuesday, Iran promised that it will respond in a “firm and appropriate manner” if Israel continues to use missiles which violate “the sovereignty of Syria.” Muallem was hosted by counterpart Javad Zarif and the secretary of Iran’s National Security Council Ali Shamkhani.“If these actions continue, we will activate some calculated measures as a deterrent and as a firm and appropriate response to teach a lesson to the criminal and lying rulers of Israel,” Fars News Agency quoted Shamkhani as saying. Muallem went on to thank Iran for its “broad support,” reiterating that “Iranian military advisers have been invited by the Syrian government to enable their armed forces to counter terrorism.”Damascus is committed to “maintaining the security” of Iranian forces in Syria, added Muallem.Zarif, according to his office, announced the “readiness” of Iranian companies to participate in the reconstruction phase in Syria.They also talked about an upcoming summit in Sochi between Iran, Russia, and Turkey. Israel announced last month it conducted strikes on Iranian targets in Syria after intercepting a rocket fired from Syria just hours before. Damascus then accused Israel of carrying out air strikes.The Israeli missiles hit apparent Iranian and Hezbollah arms depots, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
