Saudi’s Northern Region Cement invests $44 million to grow in Iraq

2024-01-04 03:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Al-Diyar Al-Iraqia Investments Company and Northern Region Cement Company struck a cooperation agreement wherein the Iraqi company would purchase 49 percent of the Saudi company’s investments in Iraq. The profits of the deal, valued at $43.95 million, will be utilized to repay a portion of the expensive loans in the face of […]

