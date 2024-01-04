2024-01-04 05:00:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Presidency condemned on Wednesday the bombing that took place in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman. The Iraqi Presidency mentioned in a statement that it condemns the terrorist bombings that occurred in the Iranian city of Kerman, which killed and injured dozens of innocent civilians. The Presidency emphasized Iraq’s solidarity […]

The post Iraq condemns blasts in southeast Iran’s Kerman appeared first on Iraqi News.