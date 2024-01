2024-01-04 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has said that plans are under way to increase oil production, with the aim of achieving a rate of 6 million barrels per day (bpd) within five years. The statement followed a meeting attended by the Undersecretaries of the Ministry, and a number of officials from key […]

The post Iraq Aims for 6m bpd Oil Production in 5 Years first appeared on Iraq Business News.