$1.4m Contracts to Rehabilitate War-Damaged Shelters

2024-01-04 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Abeer Alshimal Company For General Contracting Ltd. has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the "Rehabilitation of 56 War Damaged Shelters in Ana & Haditha." The contract is valued at $295,593. Under the same reference, UNOPS granted Al-Fityan Company For General Contracts Ltd a contract for […]

