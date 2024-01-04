Al-Nujaba: PMF leader killed in US drone strike in baghdad

2024-01-04 14:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Al-Nujaba Movement said that Mushtaq Talib Al-Saidi (Abu Taqwa), the Assistant Commander of Baghdad Belt Operations in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), was killed in a "treacherous" American bombing.

Earlier today, a source from the Iraqi police said that a drone attacked a PMF logistics support headquarters in Palestine Street in Baghdad.

Abu Taqwa and Abu Sajjad were killed during the attack. Six others were wounded, including a PMF officer. The security source said.

On Wednesday, the leader of the Al-Nujaba Movement called Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani, to call Washington to withdraw its forces from Iraq formally.

The Shiite leader warned the United States to leave or face problems.