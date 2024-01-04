CBI’s outward remittances dropped to 163$ million

2024-01-04 14:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned about 200 million dollars in outward remittances and cash sales.

The Central Bank of Iraq’s total sales amounted to $207,723,357, covering transactions at a base exchange rate of 1,305 dinars per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements and a rate of 1310 for external transfers and cash sales.

Most of the dollar sales were allocated to bolstering balances abroad.

Outward remittances reached $163,943,357 million, while the cash sales amounted to $43,780,000.

Eight banks engaged in purchasing cash dollars, while 11 banks responded to requests to enhance balances abroad.

The overall participation included 289 exchange and brokerage companies in the auction.