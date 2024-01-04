HONOR OF KINGS COMING TO PLAYERS ACROSS IRAQ.. World’s Most Played Mobile MOBA Continues Global Roll Out With Pre-Registration Now Open

2024-01-04 14:52:04 - Source: Level Infinite

January 4, 2024 – Today, Level Infinite, a gaming brand dedicated to delivering high-quality experiences to global audiences wherever they play, and TiMi Studio Group, a leading global video game development and operations team that strives to improve the quality of entertainment for players around the world, announced that players throughout Iraq will soon be able to experience Honor of Kings when it releases on mobile devices.

Beginning today, Honor of Kings launches an impressive pre-registration program and invites players from Iraq to sign up and earn in-game rewards ahead of release. If certain milestones are reached, all players who pre-register will receive the following rewards:

Ying, one of the game’s iconic Heroes

Ying’s Crimson Tassel skin

500 Diamonds

2000 Arcana Fragments

5000 Coins

A free trial of all Heroes for a limited time period

To pre-register and for more information on rewards, please visit: https://www.honorofkings.com/pre-register#hatha

Since its initial release in 2015, Honor of Kings has become a cultural phenomenon in China with 200 million registered users and over 100 million daily active players, making it the most played mobile MOBA in the world. Last March saw Honor of Kings take its first steps outside China with a successful soft launch in Brazil, where it ranked No. 1 on the top free game list on both the App Store and Google Play Store. Honor of Kings also won the Users’ Choice Award for the Best Google Play 2023 game in Brazil.

Over the course of the past eight years, Honor of Kings has dedicated itself to providing a “better choice” for MOBA players around the world. With its unique hero design, balanced game system, and grand world view, Honor of Kings offers all players a fair, exciting, and unique teamfight experience.

