Al-Amiri condemns the US attack on PMF headquarters

Shafaq News/ The Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, Hadi Al-Amiri, strongly condemned the American assassination of Abu Taqwa Al-Saidi, the leader of the Al-Nujabaa Movement.

Al-Nujaba, an Iraqi armed faction, declared in a statement on Thursday the killing of Mushtaq Taleb Al-Sa'idi (Abu Taqwa), the assistant commander of Baghdad's Belt Operations within the PMF, due to a "treacherous" American airstrike on the logistical support headquarters in the capital, Baghdad.

Two others were killed in the operation.

Al-Amiri stressed that the Iraqi government bears responsibility for any neglect in demanding the immediate withdrawal of the US-led Coalition from Iraq, considering their presence a "threat to the security and safety of the Iraqi people and a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty."

In the same context, the deputy of the Sadiqoun bloc, which represents the Asaib Ahl al-Haq Movement in the Iraqi parliament, Hassan Salem, called for an emergency parliamentary session to discuss the repeated US attacks on the Popular Mobilization Forces' headquarters and the implementation of the Iraqi parliament's decision to remove American forces from Iraqi territory.

In January 2020, the Iraqi parliament passed a non-binding resolution calling for the government to end the presence of all foreign troops.

Currently, there are 2500 US troops in Iraq for advisory and training missions upon the demand of the Iraqi government.