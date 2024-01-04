Iraq News Now

Three militia fighters killed in drone strike in Baghdad

2024-01-04 15:45:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi security sources said that a drone attack on Thursday killed at least three militia fighters backed by Iran and injured six more in eastern Baghdad. According to eyewitnesses and police sources, a building used by the Iraqi paramilitary organization Al-Nujaba was hit by at least two missiles, according to Reuters. The […]

