Masoud Barzani, Falih al-Fayyadh condemn attack on Peshmerga

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and head of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Falih al-Fayyad condemned the attack on Peshmerga forces in the Barzan district of Erbil on Thursday.

The meeting, according to a statement from the Barzani Headquarters, discussed "the political situation in Iraq and the region, as well as security threats."

Both sides condemned the attack on Peshmerga forces in Barzan.

The meeting also discussed relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government in Baghdad, as well as the implementation of federal government programs that were previously agreed upon.