Iraq denounces drone attack targeted security building in Baghdad

2024-01-04 18:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yehia Rasool, condemned on Thursday the drone attack that targeted a security building in Baghdad. Rasool said in a statement that the attack was a flagrant act of aggression and a breach of Iraq’s sovereignty and security, describing the act as […]

