Iraqi airstrike targets ISIS sites in Kirkuk

2024-01-04 20:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi military carried out an airstrike on ISIS sites in the outskirts of the Kirkuk province, a security source revealed on Thursday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a single F-16 fighter jet from the Iraqi Air Force carried out an airstrike in the Wadi Chay area between the villages of Zaklawa and al-Sumoud, in Kirkuk.

The source added that the strike targeted ISIS sites, without providing further details on the nature of those sites or the death toll from the airstrike.

