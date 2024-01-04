Iraq News Now

Washington claims responsibility for drone attack in Baghdad

2024-01-04 20:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A US official said on Thursday that the US military killed a militia commander in a retaliatory strike in Baghdad, which it claims is responsible for recent attacks on US forces. According to witnesses and Iraqi police sources, a drone launched at least two missiles into a site used by the Al-Nujaba […]

