Saddam Hussein's residence in Duhok struck by a shell: source
2024-01-04 20:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ A government source on Thursday said that a shell hit the Anshiqi complex in the Amadiya district north of Duhok.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that an unidentified shell hit a deserted palace of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, hitting the outer wall of the palace in Anshiqi.
The source added that the source of the shell is still unknown.
The source explained that this incident is the fourth incident in a month in a series of attacks that have targeted sites and homes of residents in the area. In three previous incidents, the sites were targeted by gunfire.