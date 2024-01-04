Saddam Hussein's residence in Duhok struck by a shell: source

2024-01-04 20:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A government source on Thursday said that a shell hit the Anshiqi complex in the Amadiya district north of Duhok.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an unidentified shell hit a deserted palace of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, hitting the outer wall of the palace in Anshiqi.

The source added that the source of the shell is still unknown.