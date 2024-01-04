Citizenship offered to every foreigner fighting in Russian army

2024-01-04 22:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / According to Reuters, Russian President Vladimir Putin has allowed foreigners fighting for Russia in Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship for themselves and their families, as per a decree issued on Thursday.

The decree stipulates that individuals who have signed contracts during what Moscow terms its "special military operation" in Ukraine can apply for Russian passports for themselves, their spouses, children, and parents. They must provide documents proving their registration with the army for at least one year.

Among those eligible are individuals who signed contracts with the regular army or "other military formations" — a description that could apply to groups such as the Wagner Group, a private security group.

This move appears, according to Reuters, aimed at creating additional incentives for foreign military-experienced individuals to apply to join the Russian army. Moscow does not publish data on the number of foreigners fighting alongside them in Ukraine.

However, Reuters previously reported on Cubans recruited into the army for rewards equivalent to more than 100 times the average Cuban monthly salary, and three Africans recruited by Wagner, two of whom were killed in combat.