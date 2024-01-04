Military source reveals drone launch site targeting PMF headquarters in Baghdad

2024-01-04 22:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / A military source revealed on Thursday the launch site of the drone that targeted a headquarters of al-Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) in Baghdad.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that, "Preliminary indications from the investigations suggest that the drone that struck PMF’s headquarters in Baghdad took off from Ain al-Asad Airbase in al-Anbar governorate."

The source added, "The drone carried guided missiles, the exact type of which is not precisely known yet," noting that "investigations are ongoing."

It is noteworthy that Baghdad witnessed the assassination of the deputy commander of Baghdad Belt Operations in the PMF and the leader in the Al-Nujaba Movement, Taleb Al-Saedi "Abu Taqwa", by a US airstrike in Palestine Street area east of Baghdad.