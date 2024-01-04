Second strike within an hour: Iraqi Resistance targets US base in Syria
2024-01-04 23:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News / In a second operation within an hour, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" announced on Thursday the launch of a drone strike targeting a US base in Syrian territory.
According to a statement released by the resistance, the strike was carried out "by unmanned aerial vehicles" against the "occupation base in the Omar oil field in Syria."
Furthermore, earlier on Thursday, the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" had declared the targeting of the American Rukban base in Syria.