Iraq Reveals Joint Projects with Saudi in Healthcare, Pharma

2024-01-05 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Health Ministry has announced new initiatives with Saudi Arabia, focusing on establishing health centers and pharmaceutical factories. Speaking to the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), Minister of Health Saleh Al-Hasnawi emphasized the significant development in Iraqi-Saudi relations, spanning political, economic, and service sectors. He said the two ministries are jointly […]

