2024-01-05 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The United Nations (UN) Secretariat has awarded Bab Al Karama for General Contracting Ltd. a contract for the "Supply and installation of Solar and firefighting System for the marketplaces project, Sinjar." The contract value is $18,547.50. (Source: UNGM)

