Training Program to Enhance Animal Feeding Practices in Iraq

2024-01-05 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

FAO Facilitates Cutting-Edge Training Program to Enhance Animal Feeding Practices in Southern Governorates of Iraq Following the decision made by His Excellency the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, to allocate 5 billion dinars to support buffalo breeders in the marshes, a major initiative has been launched, coupled with the Ministry of Agriculture's (MOA) strategic […]

