Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › Training Program to Enhance Animal Feeding Practices in Iraq

Training Program to Enhance Animal Feeding Practices in Iraq

Training Program to Enhance Animal Feeding Practices in Iraq
Training Program to Enhance Animal Feeding Practices in Iraq
2024-01-05 05:30:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

FAO Facilitates Cutting-Edge Training Program to Enhance Animal Feeding Practices in Southern Governorates of Iraq Following the decision made by His Excellency the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, to allocate 5 billion dinars to support buffalo breeders in the marshes, a major initiative has been launched, coupled with the Ministry of Agriculture's (MOA) strategic […]

The post Training Program to Enhance Animal Feeding Practices in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links