MOI and Qatar discuss Security cases

2019/08/01 | 17:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Minister of Interior Yasin al-Yasiry and Qatar PM and the Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdulla bin Nassir Al Thani discussed important security issues.
Al-Yasiry arrived in Qatar and held several meetings with Qatar PM in the Ministry of Interior.
Both have explained that it is highly important to enhance the security cooperation between the two countries.
They announced that there must future vision to enhance bilateral relations in terms of security.
INA – BAGHDAD
Minister of Interior Yasin al-Yasiry and Qatar PM and the Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdulla bin Nassir Al Thani discussed important security issues.
Al-Yasiry arrived in Qatar and held several meetings with Qatar PM in the Ministry of Interior.
Both have explained that it is highly important to enhance the security cooperation between the two countries.
They announced that there must future vision to enhance bilateral relations in terms of security.