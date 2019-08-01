عربي | كوردى


Iraq: Children and Armed Conflict Monthly Update – August 2019

Iraq: Children and Armed Conflict Monthly Update – August 2019
2019/08/01 | 18:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: Watchlist on Children and Armed Conflict

Country: Iraq, Sudan



This month’s update highlights children and armed conflict concerns and provides recommendations to the Security Council for the protection of children in the situations of Iraq and Sudan. It also provides an update on the current status of reports and conclusion negotiations of the Security Council’s Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict.

All Text here: Relief Web ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW