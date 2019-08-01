Home › Baghdad Post › Saudi envoy to Yemen blames Iran for attacks in Aden

Saudi envoy to Yemen blames Iran for attacks in Aden

2019/08/01 | 18:50



Saudi



Arabia’s envoy to Yemen accused Iran of being behind an attack on a military



parade in Aden on Thursday that the Iran-aligned Houthi movement has claimed



responsibility for.Envoy



Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jabir, in a Twitter post, also blamed Iran for a separate



attack on a police station in the southern port city, which no one has claimed



yet. Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, in separate tweets, said



the attacks were coordinated under “Iran’s administration”.















