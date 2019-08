Saudi envoy to Yemen blames Iran for attacks in Aden

2019/08/01 | 18:50

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-SaudiArabia’s envoy to Yemen accused Iran of being behind an attack on a militaryparade in Aden on Thursday that the Iran-aligned Houthi movement has claimedresponsibility for.EnvoyMohammed bin Saeed Al Jabir, in a Twitter post, also blamed Iran for a separateattack on a police station in the southern port city, which no one has claimedyet. Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, in separate tweets, saidthe attacks were coordinated under “Iran’s administration”.