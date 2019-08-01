عربي | كوردى


Saudi envoy to Yemen blames Iran for attacks in Aden
2019/08/01 | 18:50
Saudi

Arabia’s envoy to Yemen accused Iran of being behind an attack on a military

parade in Aden on Thursday that the Iran-aligned Houthi movement has claimed

responsibility for.Envoy

Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jabir, in a Twitter post, also blamed Iran for a separate

attack on a police station in the southern port city, which no one has claimed

yet. Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, in separate tweets, said

the attacks were coordinated under “Iran’s administration”.







