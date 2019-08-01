Saudi envoy to Yemen blames Iran for attacks in Aden

2019/08/01 | 18:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Saudi
Arabia’s envoy to Yemen accused Iran of being behind an attack on a military
parade in Aden on Thursday that the Iran-aligned Houthi movement has claimed
responsibility for.Envoy
Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jabir, in a Twitter post, also blamed Iran for a separate
attack on a police station in the southern port city, which no one has claimed
yet. Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, in separate tweets, said
the attacks were coordinated under “Iran’s administration”.
