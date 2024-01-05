Iraq gets ready to end US-led coalition mission

2024-01-05 20:30:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, said on Friday that the government is assembling a committee to plan the withdrawal of the foreign coalition led by the United States from the country. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place a day after a US attack in Baghdad killed a militia commander, provoking Iran-backed groups, […]

