Basra’s PMF Operations Command clarifies unrest incited during commemorative ceremony

2024-01-05 20:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Al-Hashed AShaabi (Popular Mobilization Fources-PMF) Operations Command of Basra released a clarification on Friday regarding the events in Basra, stating that "unruly" groups incited discord among the crowds.

As per the statement issued by the Operations Command, it was mentioned that "the PMF in Basra organized a commemorative ceremony for the fourth anniversary of the martyrdom of the Victory leaders, Martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis and the martyr commander Qassem Soleimani. During the central ceremony, unruly groups not affiliated with the PMF incited discord among the crowds, leading to shooting."

The statement further added, "These individuals, affiliated with a person named Alaa Al-Mohammadi, have been arrested, and all legal measures will be taken against them. We emphasize not allowing any group to disrupt the situation and drag the PMF into discord within Basra."