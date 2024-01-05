Nineveh: PMF arrest member linked to ISIS's 'army of Al-Asrah'

2024-01-05 23:45:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Al-Hashed Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) announced on Friday the arrest of a member affiliated with ISIS’s "Army of Al-Asrah".

According to a statement from the media office of Brigade 30 in the PMF, "After gathering information and conducting necessary investigations, and through a well-planned ambush, the intelligence units of Brigade 30 in the PMF, in coordination with the intelligence of the First Battalion of the 21st Division of the 15th Iraqi Army, managed to arrest ISIS militant (F.Y.) within their area of responsibility."

The statement clarified that "the individual is wanted by law enforcement under the terrorism law due to his affiliation with what was called the 'Army of Al-Asrah'. Following interrogations, he was handed over to the competent authorities to take the necessary legal measures."