2024-01-06

By Simon Watkins for the OilPrice.com. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News. Iraq's Untapped Gas Potential: A Turning Point in Global Energy? Iraq has potentially huge gas reserves but its failure so far to properly develop them has led to three key […]

