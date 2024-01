2024-01-06 05:45:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Ministry of Transport has reportedly announced the resumption of direct Iraqi Airways flights between Iraq and Malaysia. According to the state-run Iraqi News Agency (INA), the Baghdad to Kuala Lumpur route will start in early February with one flight per week. (Source: INA)

