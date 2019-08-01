US will extend sanctions waivers for Iran nuclear programs: Bolton

2019/08/01 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The
United States will renew sanctions waivers for Iranian nuclear programs that
allow Russia, China and European countries to continue their civilian nuclear
cooperation with Tehran, White House National Security Advisor John Bolton said
on Wednesday."I
think the idea here is we are watching those nuclear activities very, very
closely," Bolton said in an interview on Fox Business Network. "So
this is a short 90-day extension," he said.Bolton's
comments came hours after Washington imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, a key figure in Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with
world powers, which President Donald Trump withdrew from last year.US
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in early May extended five of seven sanctions
waivers for 90 days, a shorter period than earlier waivers. The waivers allow
work at Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant, the Fordow enrichment facility, the Arak
nuclear complex and the Tehran Research Reactor.Trump
last year abandoned the nuclear agreement, arguing that he wanted a bigger deal
that not only limited Iran's atomic work, but also reined in its support for
proxies in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon, and curbed its ballistic missile
program.Trump
also tightened sanctions on Iran in May to try to choke off its oil exports.Fears
of a direct US-Iranian conflict have risen since May with several attacks on
oil tankers in the Gulf, Iran's downing of a US surveillance drone, and a plan
for US air strikes on Iran last month that Trump called off at the last minute.Wendy
Sherman, who served as undersecretary of state under former President Barack
Obama and was the lead US negotiator for the Iran nuclear agreement, linked the
action against Zarif to the sanctions waivers."One
assumes sanctioning Zarif is the price for those waivers. The internal
administration battle of war or diplomacy apparently wages on," she said.The
Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Trump, in an Oval Office meeting last
week, sided with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin who argued for renewing the
waivers over the objections of Pompeo and Bolton.The
report said Mnuchin argued that if the waivers were not renewed, "the
United States would have to sanction Russian, Chinese and European firms that
are involved in projects inside Iran that were established as part of the 2015
nuclear deal."The
Treasury Department asked for more time to consider the effects of such
sanctions, the Post reported.
