US will extend sanctions waivers for Iran nuclear programs: Bolton

2019/08/01



United States will renew sanctions waivers for Iranian nuclear programs that



allow Russia, China and European countries to continue their civilian nuclear



cooperation with Tehran, White House National Security Advisor John Bolton said



on Wednesday."I



think the idea here is we are watching those nuclear activities very, very



closely," Bolton said in an interview on Fox Business Network. "So



this is a short 90-day extension," he said.Bolton's



comments came hours after Washington imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign



Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, a key figure in Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with



world powers, which President Donald Trump withdrew from last year.US



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in early May extended five of seven sanctions



waivers for 90 days, a shorter period than earlier waivers. The waivers allow



work at Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant, the Fordow enrichment facility, the Arak



nuclear complex and the Tehran Research Reactor.Trump



last year abandoned the nuclear agreement, arguing that he wanted a bigger deal



that not only limited Iran's atomic work, but also reined in its support for



proxies in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon, and curbed its ballistic missile



program.Trump



also tightened sanctions on Iran in May to try to choke off its oil exports.Fears



of a direct US-Iranian conflict have risen since May with several attacks on



oil tankers in the Gulf, Iran's downing of a US surveillance drone, and a plan



for US air strikes on Iran last month that Trump called off at the last minute.Wendy



Sherman, who served as undersecretary of state under former President Barack



Obama and was the lead US negotiator for the Iran nuclear agreement, linked the



action against Zarif to the sanctions waivers."One



assumes sanctioning Zarif is the price for those waivers. The internal



administration battle of war or diplomacy apparently wages on," she said.The



Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Trump, in an Oval Office meeting last



week, sided with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin who argued for renewing the



waivers over the objections of Pompeo and Bolton.The



report said Mnuchin argued that if the waivers were not renewed, "the



United States would have to sanction Russian, Chinese and European firms that



are involved in projects inside Iran that were established as part of the 2015



nuclear deal."The



Treasury Department asked for more time to consider the effects of such



sanctions, the Post reported.



