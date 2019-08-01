عربي | كوردى


US will extend sanctions waivers for Iran nuclear programs: Bolton

2019/08/01 | 20:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The

United States will renew sanctions waivers for Iranian nuclear programs that

allow Russia, China and European countries to continue their civilian nuclear

cooperation with Tehran, White House National Security Advisor John Bolton said

on Wednesday."I

think the idea here is we are watching those nuclear activities very, very

closely," Bolton said in an interview on Fox Business Network. "So

this is a short 90-day extension," he said.Bolton's

comments came hours after Washington imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign

Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, a key figure in Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with

world powers, which President Donald Trump withdrew from last year.US

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in early May extended five of seven sanctions

waivers for 90 days, a shorter period than earlier waivers. The waivers allow

work at Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant, the Fordow enrichment facility, the Arak

nuclear complex and the Tehran Research Reactor.Trump

last year abandoned the nuclear agreement, arguing that he wanted a bigger deal

that not only limited Iran's atomic work, but also reined in its support for

proxies in Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Lebanon, and curbed its ballistic missile

program.Trump

also tightened sanctions on Iran in May to try to choke off its oil exports.Fears

of a direct US-Iranian conflict have risen since May with several attacks on

oil tankers in the Gulf, Iran's downing of a US surveillance drone, and a plan

for US air strikes on Iran last month that Trump called off at the last minute.Wendy

Sherman, who served as undersecretary of state under former President Barack

Obama and was the lead US negotiator for the Iran nuclear agreement, linked the

action against Zarif to the sanctions waivers."One

assumes sanctioning Zarif is the price for those waivers. The internal

administration battle of war or diplomacy apparently wages on," she said.The

Washington Post reported on Tuesday that Trump, in an Oval Office meeting last

week, sided with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin who argued for renewing the

waivers over the objections of Pompeo and Bolton.The

report said Mnuchin argued that if the waivers were not renewed, "the

United States would have to sanction Russian, Chinese and European firms that

are involved in projects inside Iran that were established as part of the 2015

nuclear deal."The

Treasury Department asked for more time to consider the effects of such

sanctions, the Post reported.

