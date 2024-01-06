Al-Alawi emerges as top candidate for Baghdad Governor position

2024-01-06 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Member of the State of Law Coalition, Amina Wali, revealed on Saturday the "most fortunate" candidate for the position of Baghdad Governor.

Wali stated that "Abdul Muttalib Ali Al-Alawi is currently the most fortunate candidate for the position of Baghdad Governor due to his capabilities as a specialized consultant in strategic planning, a businessman, and an advisor on the Prime Minister's Advisory Committee for monitoring the government program."

She added, "Al-Alawi is currently considered the State of Law Coalition's nominee for the Baghdad Governor position and has acceptability among political entities, being an academic figure and technocrat regardless of his political affiliation."

Moreover, she pointed out that "in the coming days, the approval of the results of the governorate councils' elections will take place, and following the endorsement, Al-Alawi's nomination for the Baghdad Governor position will be officially announced."

It is noteworthy that Al-Alawi, who works as an advisor to the Prime Minister for administrative affairs and public policies, received 7,629 votes in the governorate council elections, securing the second position within the nine seats allocated for the State of Law Coalition in the Baghdad Provincial Council.