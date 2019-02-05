Yemen foes in new talks on troubled prisoner swap deal

2019/02/05 | 19:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Yemen's Saudi-backed government
began a new round of UN-brokered talks with Shiite Huthi rebels in Jordan on
Tuesday on a troubled prisoner swap deal that mediators say hangs in the
balance, AFP reported on Tuesday.The huge
prisoner exchange agreed in Stockholm in December is seen as a crucial
confidence-building measure in the UN-led push to bring the warring sides to
negotiations on ending four years of devastating conflict.Both sides have
said repeatedly they remain committed to the agreement that could see thousands
of prisoners released by each side.During two days
of talks in the Jordanian capital last month, they submitted lists of the
detainees they each want to see freed, but deep distrust prevented them coming
up with a final list of names for the exchange.At the end of
January, the rebels released a captured Saudi soldier while Riyadh set free
seven Huthi prisoners but they are the only detainees exchanged under the deal
so far.UN envoy Martin
Griffiths said he hoped the two sides would be more successful this time as he
opened three days of talks in Amman."The aim
of this event is to finalise... the lists of prisoners and detainees to be
released and exchanged," he said."Success
in this regard is not only of huge importance for those who will be released
and return to their families but also to the broader political process in which
we are engaged."A senior
official of the International Committee of the Red Cross, which will oversee
the deal's implementation, said on Monday that it was "hanging in the
balance," with trust among the parties "insufficient".Each side has
presented a list of up to 8,000 detainees to be freed, but many names cannot be
accounted for, said Stillhart, adding that the prisoner swap realistically
would involve a significantly lower number."There is
a lot of disappointment on both sides", he said. "What we now see on
both sides (is that) they don't have them all because a lot of them, they
probably died during the conflict."The prisoner
exchange is one of the main achievements of a breakthrough in the peace process
which the UN envoy brokered last year.There are fears
that its failure would have a knock-on effect on the other key elements --
fragile truce agreements for the lifeline port of Hodeida and battleground
third city of Taez.Those deals too
are running into trouble -- while the ceasefires have largely held, timetables
for the pullback of combatants have fallen far behind schedule.The agreements
reached in Sweden are widely seen as the best chance yet of ending a conflict
that has killed some 10,000 people since 2015 and pushed 14 million to the
brink of famine, according to the United Nations.
