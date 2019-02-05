عربي | كوردى
Yemen foes in new talks on troubled prisoner swap deal
2019/02/05 | 19:20
Yemen's Saudi-backed government

began a new round of UN-brokered talks with Shiite Huthi rebels in Jordan on

Tuesday on a troubled prisoner swap deal that mediators say hangs in the

balance, AFP reported on Tuesday.The huge

prisoner exchange agreed in Stockholm in December is seen as a crucial

confidence-building measure in the UN-led push to bring the warring sides to

negotiations on ending four years of devastating conflict.Both sides have

said repeatedly they remain committed to the agreement that could see thousands

of prisoners released by each side.During two days

of talks in the Jordanian capital last month, they submitted lists of the

detainees they each want to see freed, but deep distrust prevented them coming

up with a final list of names for the exchange.At the end of

January, the rebels released a captured Saudi soldier while Riyadh set free

seven Huthi prisoners but they are the only detainees exchanged under the deal

so far.UN envoy Martin

Griffiths said he hoped the two sides would be more successful this time as he

opened three days of talks in Amman."The aim

of this event is to finalise... the lists of prisoners and detainees to be

released and exchanged," he said."Success

in this regard is not only of huge importance for those who will be released

and return to their families but also to the broader political process in which

we are engaged."A senior

official of the International Committee of the Red Cross, which will oversee

the deal's implementation, said on Monday that it was "hanging in the

balance," with trust among the parties "insufficient".Each side has

presented a list of up to 8,000 detainees to be freed, but many names cannot be

accounted for, said Stillhart, adding that the prisoner swap realistically

would involve a significantly lower number."There is

a lot of disappointment on both sides", he said. "What we now see on

both sides (is that) they don't have them all because a lot of them, they

probably died during the conflict."The prisoner

exchange is one of the main achievements of a breakthrough in the peace process

which the UN envoy brokered last year.There are fears

that its failure would have a knock-on effect on the other key elements --

fragile truce agreements for the lifeline port of Hodeida and battleground

third city of Taez.Those deals too

are running into trouble -- while the ceasefires have largely held, timetables

for the pullback of combatants have fallen far behind schedule.The agreements

reached in Sweden are widely seen as the best chance yet of ending a conflict

that has killed some 10,000 people since 2015 and pushed 14 million to the

brink of famine, according to the United Nations.





