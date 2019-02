Yemen foes in new talks on troubled prisoner swap deal

2019/02/05 | 19:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Yemen's Saudi-backed governmentbegan a new round of UN-brokered talks with Shiite Huthi rebels in Jordan onTuesday on a troubled prisoner swap deal that mediators say hangs in thebalance, AFP reported on Tuesday.The hugeprisoner exchange agreed in Stockholm in December is seen as a crucialconfidence-building measure in the UN-led push to bring the warring sides tonegotiations on ending four years of devastating conflict.Both sides havesaid repeatedly they remain committed to the agreement that could see thousandsof prisoners released by each side.During two daysof talks in the Jordanian capital last month, they submitted lists of thedetainees they each want to see freed, but deep distrust prevented them comingup with a final list of names for the exchange.At the end ofJanuary, the rebels released a captured Saudi soldier while Riyadh set freeseven Huthi prisoners but they are the only detainees exchanged under the dealso far.UN envoy MartinGriffiths said he hoped the two sides would be more successful this time as heopened three days of talks in Amman."The aimof this event is to finalise... the lists of prisoners and detainees to bereleased and exchanged," he said."Successin this regard is not only of huge importance for those who will be releasedand return to their families but also to the broader political process in whichwe are engaged."A seniorofficial of the International Committee of the Red Cross, which will overseethe deal's implementation, said on Monday that it was "hanging in thebalance," with trust among the parties "insufficient".Each side haspresented a list of up to 8,000 detainees to be freed, but many names cannot beaccounted for, said Stillhart, adding that the prisoner swap realisticallywould involve a significantly lower number."There isa lot of disappointment on both sides", he said. "What we now see onboth sides (is that) they don't have them all because a lot of them, theyprobably died during the conflict."The prisonerexchange is one of the main achievements of a breakthrough in the peace processwhich the UN envoy brokered last year.There are fearsthat its failure would have a knock-on effect on the other key elements --fragile truce agreements for the lifeline port of Hodeida and battlegroundthird city of Taez.Those deals tooare running into trouble -- while the ceasefires have largely held, timetablesfor the pullback of combatants have fallen far behind schedule.The agreementsreached in Sweden are widely seen as the best chance yet of ending a conflictthat has killed some 10,000 people since 2015 and pushed 14 million to thebrink of famine, according to the United Nations.