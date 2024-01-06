Iraq imports $11.5 billion worth of goods from Turkey in 2023

2024-01-06 14:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq ranked third among the top importers of goods from Turkey during the first 11 months of 2023, data by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed this weekend.

The data showed that Iraq imported $11.5 billion worth of goods from Turkey during the period, a decline of 8.5% from the same period in 2022.

Germany remained the world's largest market for Turkish goods, with imports estimated at $19.4 billion, followed by the United States with $13.5 billion.