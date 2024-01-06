CBI reports +$600 mn in weekly dollar sales

2024-01-06 16:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) reported total sales of more than 600 million dollars in hard currency, primarily the US dollar, during the past week.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, CBI sold $634,373,298 during the past week across three days of auctions, averaging $211,457,766 per day. This figure is lower than the previous week, which saw sales of $1,022,302,804.

Sunday recorded the highest dollar sales, reaching $221,451,693, whereas Wednesday witnessed the lowest sales at $205,298,248.

Our correspondent noted that foreign remittance sales during the past week amounted to $554,161,278, marking an 86% increase compared to cash sales, which stood at $80,212,020.