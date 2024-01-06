Turkish and PKK clashes damage civilians' properties in Duhok, Kurdistan

2024-01-06 19:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, clashes erupted between the Turkish forces and members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and damaged civilian property in the Duhok governorate.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the vehicle of a resident in Mirstek village was shot due to the fighting.

No casualties were reported.

It is noteworthy that this is the third incident within 24 hours, as the properties of the village residents were also attacked, including houses.

The region in northern Iraq, particularly Duhok, has been a focal point of clashes between the Turkish army stationed at bases and PKK fighters for years.