World: Environmental Emergencies: EUCPM support to JEU - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) | DG ECHO Daily Map | 01/08/2019

2019/08/01 | 20:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Country: Armenia, Bangladesh, Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Colombia, Dominica, Ecuador, Guatemala, Haiti, Iraq, Mauritius, Mozambique, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Solomon Islands, World
20 times the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM) provided environmental expertise to the UN Environment/OCHA Joint Unit (JEU) since 2014.
EUCPM prepares and responds to environmental emergencies, including incidents that arise as secondary effects of disasters.
DG ECHO, operating through the EUCPM, is among JEU’s most important partners.
DG ECHO’s collaboration with the JEU has been constantly increasing during the past years, raising at a level of 80% of all JEU missions in 2018
DG ECHO supports the organisation and roll-out of 4 Environment and Emergencies Trainings (EET) from 2017 to 2020
